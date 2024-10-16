Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.25 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

