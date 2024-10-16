Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.63 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 82.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 177,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $89.09.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.