Lynch & Associates IN Has $5.90 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

