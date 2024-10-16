Lynch & Associates IN Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,601,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,660,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $53.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

