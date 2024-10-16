Lynch & Associates IN Invests $399,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

