Lynch & Associates IN Sells 302 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

CL opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

