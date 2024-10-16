Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,057 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

