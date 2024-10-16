Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,904 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

