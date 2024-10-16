Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,905 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $49,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VUG traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,450. The company has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

