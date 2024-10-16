Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 23.12% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMNY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. 1,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

