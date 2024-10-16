Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,256 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

