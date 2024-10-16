Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. 1,043,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,493. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

