Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

