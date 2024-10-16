Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $279.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $282.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

