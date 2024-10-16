Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 406,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 99,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,757. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

