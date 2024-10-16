Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,462,000 after buying an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,075,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock valued at $352,178. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $214.11 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.39 and a 1 year high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

