Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,940. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

