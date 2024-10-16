Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $841,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 658,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 75,793 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPEI stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

