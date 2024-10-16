Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $199.95. The stock has a market cap of $338.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

