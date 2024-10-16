Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XVV. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XVV stock opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

