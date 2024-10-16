Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $600.52. 1,271,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,922. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.