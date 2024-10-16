Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,881,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

