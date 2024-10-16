Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $22,081,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

