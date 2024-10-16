Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Maplebear in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,955 shares of company stock worth $2,480,317. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Maplebear during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

