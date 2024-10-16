Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

