Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 339.15 ($4.43). 292,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 649,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSLH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.48) price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Marshalls Stock Up 10.0 %

Marshalls Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £859.76 million, a PE ratio of 3,862.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Marshalls news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($65,306.48). Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

