Mason & Associates LLC Purchases 2,920 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mason & Associates LLC lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 0.2% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

