Mason & Associates LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mason & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $98.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

