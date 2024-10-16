Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 129,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 64,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Recommended Stories

