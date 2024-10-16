Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93,569 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Mastercard worth $961,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.18. The company had a trading volume of 825,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,502. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $510.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $473.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.24.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.