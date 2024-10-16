Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $545.00 to $575.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mastercard traded as high as $508.92 and last traded at $508.18. 520,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,430,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $507.23.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MA
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $473.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.24.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.