McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $313.20. The company had a trading volume of 769,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,967. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $315.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.90 and a 200 day moving average of $272.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

