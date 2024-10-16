McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 7,287 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

