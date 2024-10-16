McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 442,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.14. 8,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average is $208.29. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.87 and a one year high of $222.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

