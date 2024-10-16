McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. 1,322,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.