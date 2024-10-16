McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The stock had a trading volume of 280,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

