McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.15. The stock had a trading volume of 460,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,160. The firm has a market cap of $430.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

