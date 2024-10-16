McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $7.13 on Wednesday, reaching $610.76. The company had a trading volume of 116,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,142. The stock has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.56 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.08 and its 200 day moving average is $627.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.