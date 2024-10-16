McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.68. 144,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,545. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

