McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $56,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.46. 33,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,303. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

