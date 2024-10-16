McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 185 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.81. 147,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

