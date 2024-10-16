McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 893 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 91,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $205.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

