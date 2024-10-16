McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.77. 84,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.