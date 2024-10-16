McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,393,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.65. 133,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,134. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.37 and a 200 day moving average of $363.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

