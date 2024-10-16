Metars Genesis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $168,749.99 (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $131.43 million and $168,749.99 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Token Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.54560488 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $159,104.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

