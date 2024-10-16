Meter Governance Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $82,788.79 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,636,906 coins and its circulating supply is 31,415,637 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,630,379 with 31,411,495 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.40745013 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $103,170.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

