Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Metso Oyj Stock Down 7.5 %
OUKPY stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.40.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
