Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Metso Oyj Stock Down 7.5 %

OUKPY stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. Metso Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

