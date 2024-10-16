MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 6,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 104,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

