MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 617349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

