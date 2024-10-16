MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $173.00 to $225.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MicroStrategy traded as high as $225.55 and last traded at $225.55, with a volume of 1468093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.59.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock worth $13,950,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 30.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at $7,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.